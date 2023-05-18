News you can trust since 1887
Southey shooting: 'Shots fired' on Palgrave Road in Sheffield before suspects flee in black Ford Kuga

Shots were fired on a Sheffield street before the suspects fled in a car which was later found burnt out, police have revealed.

By Robert Cumber
Published 18th May 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:51 BST

Officers were called to Palgrave Road in the Southey area of Sheffield yesterday, Wednesday, May 17, shortly after 8.30pm, to reports of shots being fired. South Yorkshire Police today said the suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a black Ford Kuga which was later found burnt out on Holgate Road. The force said no one had been injured and no one had yet been arrested.

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alec Gibbons said: “A cordon is currently in place on Palgrave Road, up to the junction with Meynell Road, whilst officers continue their investigation.

“I know how worrying this incident will be for the local community and the wider Sheffield community, and I want to reassure residents that our investigation continues at pace. We have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place yesterday evening.

Police were called to reports of shots being fired on Palgrave Road in Southey, Sheffield, yesterday evening, Wednesday, May 17. File picture shows a police carPolice were called to reports of shots being fired on Palgrave Road in Southey, Sheffield, yesterday evening, Wednesday, May 17. File picture shows a police car
Police were called to reports of shots being fired on Palgrave Road in Southey, Sheffield, yesterday evening, Wednesday, May 17. File picture shows a police car

“Our officers remain in the area to carry out their work, and additional patrols are in place to provide you with reassurance. If you see our officers, please do speak to them. They are there to help and support you.”

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information or CCTV or dash cam footage which could help with the investigation to get in touch. You can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1140 of May 17. Video footage can be emailed to [email protected]

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit: Crimestoppers-uk.org.