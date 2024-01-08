Arbourthorne shooting: Police confirm firearms discharge near Sheffield flat block at heart of cordon today
Officers are now appealing for help from the public.
Police have confirmed how a large cordon around a Sheffield flat block today is over a shooting.
The huge area bordered by Errington Road, Errington Avenue, Eastern Avenue and Carlton Mews in Arbourthorne was taped off by officers last night (January 7) with up to a dozen officers still in the area as of this morning.
Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the force is investigating a reported firearms discharge.
A spokesperson said: "An investigation has been launched following a firearms discharge overnight in Sheffield.
"At 10:38pm on Sunday (January 7) we received a call, reporting shots had been fired on Errington Road.
"Armed officers attended and found evidence consistent with a firearm being discharged towards a vehicle.
"No one was injured during the incident."
A woman who lives on Errington Road told The Star today how she heard "five or six gunshots" last night, although she thought the incident took place at 9.30pm. Another resident said they believed they had heard three shots.
It is understood a scene remains in place on Errington Road this afternoon while officers continue their enquiries.
Detectives are working at pace to find those responsible and urge anyone with information to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 877 of 7 January 2024.