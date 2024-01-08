Officers are now appealing for help from the public.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed how a large cordon around a Sheffield flat block today is over a shooting.

The huge area bordered by Errington Road, Errington Avenue, Eastern Avenue and Carlton Mews in Arbourthorne was taped off by officers last night (January 7) with up to a dozen officers still in the area as of this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the force is investigating a reported firearms discharge.

A spokesperson said: "An investigation has been launched following a firearms discharge overnight in Sheffield.

"At 10:38pm on Sunday (January 7) we received a call, reporting shots had been fired on Errington Road.

"Armed officers attended and found evidence consistent with a firearm being discharged towards a vehicle.

"No one was injured during the incident."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman who lives on Errington Road told The Star today how she heard "five or six gunshots" last night, although she thought the incident took place at 9.30pm. Another resident said they believed they had heard three shots.

It is understood a scene remains in place on Errington Road this afternoon while officers continue their enquiries.