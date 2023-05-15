News you can trust since 1887
Six arrested on suspicion of assisting offender as part of murder probe into man shot dead on Sheffield estate

Five men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, as part of an investigation into the murder of a man shot dead on a Sheffield estate.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 15th May 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 08:58 BST

Abdullah Hassan, aged 25, died after being shot on Callow Drive in Gleadless Valley shortly after 1.30am on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. A post mortem concluded he died from a single gunshot wound.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that ‘six people have been arrested by officers investigating the murder’ of Mr Hassan.

They added: “Five men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All six individuals have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Abdullah Hassan was shot dead in a gun attack in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley over the Easter weekendAbdullah Hassan was shot dead in a gun attack in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley over the Easter weekend
Five people – four men aged 44, 28 and two 26-year-olds along with a 27-year-old woman – were arrested on suspicion of Mr Hassan’s murder last month (April 2023), before being released on police bail, however no-one has yet been charged.

Call police on 101 with information, quoting incident number 74 of April 9.

Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111