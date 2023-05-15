Six arrested on suspicion of assisting offender as part of murder probe into man shot dead on Sheffield estate

Five men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, as part of an investigation into the murder of a man shot dead on a Sheffield estate.

Abdullah Hassan, aged 25, died after being shot on Callow Drive in Gleadless Valley shortly after 1.30am on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. A post mortem concluded he died from a single gunshot wound.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that ‘six people have been arrested by officers investigating the murder’ of Mr Hassan.

They added: “Five men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All six individuals have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Abdullah Hassan was shot dead in a gun attack in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley over the Easter weekend

Five people – four men aged 44, 28 and two 26-year-olds along with a 27-year-old woman – were arrested on suspicion of Mr Hassan’s murder last month (April 2023), before being released on police bail, however no-one has yet been charged.

Call police on 101 with information, quoting incident number 74 of April 9.