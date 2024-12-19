Ecclesall Road: New restaurant 7 Grills heading for one of Sheffield's trendiest streets

A new restaurant is to open on one of Sheffield’s trendiest streets - three years since the last one in the same unit closed.

The former Colombo eaterie, in a large unit at number 359, looks set to become ‘7 Grills’ according to new signs.

Sri Lankan restaurant Colombo opened in 2019 but closed in 2021 - mid-way through the pandemic.

7 Grills signs have appeared on the former Colombo restaurant on trendy Ecclesall Road.placeholder image
Ecclesall Road used to be a famous shopping street but in recent years stores have been replaced by cafes, takeaways, bars and restaurants.

Earlier this month, Urban Burger opened between Pizza Express and Nandos. In November, cake shop Cake Box opened next to Beres.

The month before, HIGUYS cafe opened at 545 Ecclesall Road, selling bubble tea, milkshakes, egg waffles and ice creams.

In the pipeline are a £3.5m Turkish restaurant, in the former Graze Inn, a new bar next to Lost and Found and a food hall in the former Sunday School at 605.

Refurbishment work is taking place at the former Red’s True BBQ but its future use is unclear, currently.

Earlier this month, late bar Kettle Black reopened after being put up for sale in March.

In May, McDonald’s applied to open in the former Amaro Lounge at 519. But it withdrew after a planning officer raised queries over smells and noise and 79 objections. The fast food giant vowed to be back.

Meanwhile, one of the last independent shops, Design Studio, is advertising a closing down sale after 42 years.

