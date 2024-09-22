Ecclesall Road: Independent Urban Burger set to join McDonald’s on changing Sheffield street
Urban Burger is opening in the Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food unit between Pizza Express and Nando’s, according to estate agent Matthew Barnsdale.
The firm has five outlets: two in Doncaster, and Rotherham, Barnsley and Leeds. This will be its first in Sheffield.
Urban Burger was founded in 2017 by husband and wife Mehmet and Zerin Kent. They launched the first location in Wheatley, Doncaster.
Its website states: “A healthier choice with flawless flavour, our signature smash style patties keep customers coming back. Our secret sauce? Choosing only the freshest, best quality ingredients from local suppliers. It’s a commitment we’ve held true to since day one, and one we’ll never compromise on.”
The new eaterie is set to be joined by McDonald’s and a new Turkish restaurant as the once famous shopping street shifts towards food and drink.
