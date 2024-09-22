Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A burger restaurant and takeaway is set to open on an upmarket Sheffield street.

Urban Burger is opening in the Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food unit between Pizza Express and Nando’s, according to estate agent Matthew Barnsdale.

The firm has five outlets: two in Doncaster, and Rotherham, Barnsley and Leeds. This will be its first in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urban Burger is opening in the Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food unit between Pizza Express and Nando’s. | National world

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Urban Burger was founded in 2017 by husband and wife Mehmet and Zerin Kent. They launched the first location in Wheatley, Doncaster.

Its website states: “​A healthier choice with flawless flavour, our signature smash style patties keep customers coming back. Our secret sauce? Choosing only the freshest, best quality ingredients from local suppliers. It’s a commitment we’ve held true to since day one, and one we’ll never compromise on.”

The new eaterie is set to be joined by McDonald’s and a new Turkish restaurant as the once famous shopping street shifts towards food and drink.