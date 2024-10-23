McDonald’s has ditched plans for a takeaway on Sheffield’s trendy Ecclesall Road | Credit is AdobeStock and Google

McDonald’s has ditched plans for a takeaway on a trendy Sheffield street.

The fast food giant withdrew an application for the former Amaro Lounge at 519 Ecclesall Road.

It came after a planning officer raised queries over smells and noise from the site.

One query states: “At the current time the noise impact assessment submitted does not adequately demonstrate that noise from the proposed change of use will not adversely affect nearby residents.”

Residents lodged 79 objections - including two community associations representing hundreds of people: Porter Brook and Botanical Area - over late night noise, smells, congestion, litter and vermin.

The application was from Hamid Reza Akhavan-Hezaveh of Dore Road, Dore, through his company Riverflat Ltd. It said the takeaway would have a seating area for ‘10 covers’. It also wanted to open seven-days-a-week until 11.30pm and 11pm on Sundays.

McDonald’s had said: “We are excited to have submitted a planning application to open a new restaurant in Sheffield next year, bringing significant investment and up to 120 full and part-time jobs to the local area.”

It is believed to be the second time the company has dropped plans to open on the street after protests in 2002.

McDonald’s has been contacted for a statement.