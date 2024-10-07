Ecclesall Road: Bubble tea cafe joins McDonald’s on popular Sheffield street
A bubble tea cafe has opened on a popular Sheffield street.
HIGUYS held a grand opening on Saturday, October 5 at 545 Ecclesall Road.
It sells bubble tea, milkshakes, egg waffles and ice creams.
The store used to be The Blo Lounge and Ashford menswear between 2012 and 2016, prior to that it was Chocadores chocolate cafe.
It comes as Urban Burger prepares to open in the Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food unit between Pizza Express and Nando’s.
McDonald’s and a new Turkish restaurant are also set to open as the once famous shopping street shifts towards food and drink.
