Ecclesall Road: Work starts on former Reds True BBQ restaurant after four years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Contractors are stripping out Reds True BBQ at 383-385 Ecclesall Road and hoardings have gone up round the premises.
It opened in 2018 offering 'slow-cooked meat with specially crafted rubs and seasonings in a casual canteen setting'. It closed two years later.
In 2023, agent Crosthwaite Commercial put up a sign stating ‘Letting Agreed’. That was eventually replaced with a sign advertising it for sale at auction in December last year. It failed to sell.
A worker in the building said the upstairs was being converted into student flats. But there was still no taker for the ground floor.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
It comes amid a flurry of activity on Ecclesall Road, which was once an upmarket retail street but is now shifting to hospitality and food and drink.
McDonald is preparing to open in the former Amaro Lounge, Urban Burger has taken the former Tuk Tuk Thai between Pizza Express and Nando’s, and a large Turkish restaurant is set to replace the Eagle and Graze Inn.
Bubble tea cafe HIGUYS opened earlier this month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.