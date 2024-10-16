Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has started on a former restaurant on an upmarket Sheffield street - after four years.

Contractors are stripping out Reds True BBQ at 383-385 Ecclesall Road and hoardings have gone up round the premises.

It opened in 2018 offering 'slow-cooked meat with specially crafted rubs and seasonings in a casual canteen setting'. It closed two years later.

In 2023, agent Crosthwaite Commercial put up a sign stating ‘Letting Agreed’. That was eventually replaced with a sign advertising it for sale at auction in December last year. It failed to sell.

A worker in the building said the upstairs was being converted into student flats. But there was still no taker for the ground floor.

It comes amid a flurry of activity on Ecclesall Road, which was once an upmarket retail street but is now shifting to hospitality and food and drink.

McDonald's wants to open in the former Amaro Lounge, creating 'up to 120 full and part-time jobs'. | Google/Shutterstock

McDonald is preparing to open in the former Amaro Lounge, Urban Burger has taken the former Tuk Tuk Thai between Pizza Express and Nando’s, and a large Turkish restaurant is set to replace the Eagle and Graze Inn.

Bubble tea cafe HIGUYS opened earlier this month.