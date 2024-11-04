Ecclesall Road: Egg-free cake shop Cake Box opens on trendy Sheffield street

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:13 BST
A cake shop has opened on one of Sheffield’s trendiest streets.

Cake Box is at number 401 next to Beres and in the unit formerly occupied by Crepes and Cakes, the Sleep Outlet, Harpers, and Vodafone.

A spokesperson said the store opened on Friday November 1 and 10 jobs had been created.

The shop sells a range including birthday cakes, cheesecakes and cupcakes. It also makes cakes to order and specialises in piping, including messages.

All products are egg-free due to allergy concerns, the spokesperson said.

It is the newest of 260 Cake Boxes across the country and the latest food business to open on Ecclesall Road which had a reputation as a top shopping destination but has shifted away from retail.

Recent and planned launches include HIGUYS bubble tea cafe, Urban Burger in the former Tuk Tuk Thai between Pizza Express and Nando’s, and a large Turkish restaurant in the units previously occupied by the Eagle and Graze Inn.

McDonald’s last month dropped plans to open in the former Amaro Lounge after concerns over noise and smells. The fast food giant says it is still looking for locations nearby.

