“It’s not a curry house,” my wife kept telling me.

I lazily thought with a name like Mowgli that is exactly what it was. Nor did I twig when staff described it as “street food.” Samosas and pakhoras you might think.

But Mowgli, on Ecclesall Road, is different. It has cheese on toast and fried potatoes, albeit with Indian spices, and roast potatoes with tomatoes, which isn’t Indian at all, in my book. Nor was the chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream.

But so what?

David Walsh tucks into the Christmas feasting menu at Mowgli in Sheffield. | NW

The feasting menu, which we were invited to review at the company’s expense, has enough to please everyone, from the ardent curry eater to those not-at-all-sure about that spicy stuff.

Which makes it perfect for groups at Christmas.

Plus, it has tapas-style small bowls, so, before long, two people will have seven or eight plates in front of them which they can share.

If you’re in a group, the choice increases to such an extent it is mathematically impossible not to have an enjoyable meal.

Mowgli's Yoghurt Chat Bomb starters are sensational. | NW

We started with Yoghurt Chat Bombs which we were encouraged to eat whole. Biting down on the crisp outer released a flood of spiced yoghurt that was momentarily overwhelming, so unexpected and delicious was it. And just as I was recovering, the coriander came through at the finish. Superb.

Next up we had Himalayan Cheese on Toast and Fenugreek Kissed Fries which, despite the exotic names, were still pretty much cheese on toast and chips, which some will love.

The two mains each were ‘pot luck’ dishes from the regular menu.

Before long two people will have seven or eight plates in front of them, which they can share. | Mowgli

I got Temple Dahl - a fine comfort food with slices of chili for those who want to up the heat - and Mowgli Paneer - a subtly-flavoured and very moreish dish - with boiled rice.

My wife received Mowgli House Chicken, a lush Keralan curry described as ‘tame but tantalising’, with which she very much agreed.

She also got Picnic Potato Curry which is ‘tossed in fenugreek, tomato and Bengali five spice’ but is basically roast potatoes in tomatoes, which is quite an unusual combination anywhere, let alone an Indian restaurant.

Red wine, I realised, is not what spiced food demands, although the pinot noir and the malbec are very good here.

The Chilli Mango Margarita cocktail tingled on the lips on the way in and gently burned the throat on the way down and is a superb accompaniment to spicy food. | NW

Salvation arrived in the form of a Chilli Mango Margarita cocktail. It tingled on the lips on the way in and gently burned the throat on the way down and was beautifully sweet. It was served in a simple round glass, with a slice of red chilli on top and just looked so good. It was that rare thing, an aesthetic and sensory delight at exactly the right moment. I still think about it to this day.

Having converted to cold drinks I also enjoyed a smoked cardamom Old Fashioned cocktail, which comprises smoked malt whisky with a dash of apricot liqueur and lots of ice.

But it wasn’t all booze, a Mowgli Twister - one of four alcohol-free cocktails - proved this business takes abstainers seriously too.

Mowgli is not a traditional curry house, it has modern decor, low lighting and scaffolding poles and thick ropes supporting wooden swings for seats. | Mowgli

It is also serious about allergens and had the biggest spreadsheet on them I have ever seen.

A mango sorbet for dessert clashed with the cocktail - my error - so we shared a chocolate brownie which was very good. The scoop of vanilla ice cream had mint leaves and a couple of red pomegranate seeds on top and looked like a mini holly sprig on a snowball. A cute festive design touch that didn't go unnoticed.

A mango sorbet and chocolate brownie were perfect for dessert. | NW

Mowgli is also not a traditional curry house in that it has modern decor, with low lighting and scaffolding poles and thick ropes supporting wooden swings for seats. The food was so good it was two hours before I noticed the ache in my posterior.

The feasting menu at Mowgli on Ecclesall Road is the best, safest choice for the most number of people this Christmas. | NW

And by then I’d had chance to think about the name. Mowgli is an Indian boy created by a British author. As a restaurant name it is telling you it draws on both cuisines. Or am I now overthinking it?

The £35-a-head Christmas Feasting Menu also comes with a glass of prosecco or a bottle of beer. It is the best, safest choice for the most number of people and runs until January 5.

It is the answer to a frequent Christmas conundrum - where shall we go that will suit everyone? - and, in that sense, a crowd pleaser.