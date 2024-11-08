A Sheffield tycoon has re-submitted controversial plans for a bar next to flats on a trendy street.

Anthony Hinchliffe of Ant Marketing wants to convert the former Millennium Hall at 518 Ecclesall Road.

It is his second attempt after the city council rejected an earlier plan over noise, saying it was a “town centre use.”

Anthony Hinchliffe wants to convert the Ant Marketing training academy on Ecclesall Road into a bar. | NW

The building was most recently used as a training academy for Ant Marketing. It stands between flats in the former Polish Club building, which Mr Hinchliffe also owns, and the Lost and Found bar.

Now, a second plan has been submitted which moves the outdoor seating and entrance further away from the flats.

A report by Blue Tree Acoustics questioned the council’s earlier decision.

It states: “There appears to be no technical basis given for refusal on noise grounds, and the decision appears to have been made purely on a subjective impression of potential noise issues.

“This appears to be at odds with the outcome of the licensing application, which found the conclusions of the noise assessments to be acceptable.”

Four full time and 12 part-time jobs would be created, the application adds.

A resident on Wilson Road, to the rear, objected saying the new plan does not address parking or late night noise from people leaving.

Another states: “There is a high level of night time noise generated by existing venues in this immediate area, notably the Lost and Found, Nonnas, Monk Bar and Porter Brook public house.

“Approval of this application would exacerbate these noise levels. Whilst the revised application details additional works to mitigate noise from within the premises, this does not address the noise caused by those arriving, leaving or congregating outside, including those who go outside to smoke.”

Mr Hincliffe is one of Sheffield’s biggest private sector employers. Ant Marketing’s 2023 accounts show it had 1,003 employees.