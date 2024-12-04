Ecclesall Road: Late night Sheffield bar Kettle Black - formerly Menzels - reopens

A late night bar on a trendy Sheffield street has reopened in time for Christmas.

Kettle Black on Ecclesall Road - Menzels prior to 2016 - closed in March.

It went up for sale boasting a ‘champagne terrace, private whisky lounge and VIP mezzanine’.

Clockwise from top left: Fiona Firth, left, and Jo Davison having fun at Menzels, March 21 2002; Kettle Black entrance today; cocktail competition at Menzel's, November 2003 and franchisee Monica Caravello, October 23 2001. | National World

Now, it is back.

Menzels was opened by the late wine merchant Michael Menzel in 1994, but hit new heights after being sold to businessman Tony Dungworth.

Tony laid claim to bringing the ‘cocktail revolution’ to Sheffield, and his bar was ranked among the top 50 nationwide. He put the business on the market in 2015 when he moved overseas.