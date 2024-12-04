Ecclesall Road: Late night Sheffield bar Kettle Black - formerly Menzels - reopens
A late night bar on a trendy Sheffield street has reopened in time for Christmas.
Kettle Black on Ecclesall Road - Menzels prior to 2016 - closed in March.
It went up for sale boasting a ‘champagne terrace, private whisky lounge and VIP mezzanine’.
Now, it is back.
Menzels was opened by the late wine merchant Michael Menzel in 1994, but hit new heights after being sold to businessman Tony Dungworth.