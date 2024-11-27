A new food hall on a popular Sheffield street looks one step closer to opening.

The owner of the former Sunday School at 605 Ecclesall Road has started cleaning the stonework ahead of a potential deal with Revolution Bars next year.

The former Sunday school on Ecclesall Road is being cleaned up ahead of a 'very likely' deal with food hall operators in 2025. | NW

Original honey-coloured sandstone can be seen on the front of the building after black soot and green mould has been cleaned off. Fencing has also gone up at the site.

A person with knowledge of the scheme told The Star it was a precursor to Revolution Bars “very likely” acquiring a lease in the new year.

The company has planning permission for a ‘Founders and Co’ food hall. A venue of the same name in Swansea has six kitchens, a barber, clothes shops, events and meeting space and party room.

It states: ‘FOUNDERS & CO. is where life meets style, inspiration meets culture. Sumptuous eats, artistic beats – the Wind St energy is always real and easy’.

Councillors approved the scheme in 2023 after the applicant brought forward the closing time to 11.30pm and reduced the size of a roof terrace.

As well as noise, the original plans sparked concerns over parking and a “surplus” of food and drink businesses in the area.

Artists' impression of Founders and Co food hall.

On the other side of the road, Anthony Hinchliffe of Ant Marketing wants to convert the former Millennium Hall at 518 Ecclesall Road into a bar.

It is his second attempt after the city council rejected an earlier plan over noise, saying it was a “town centre use.”

Urban Burger is ‘opening soon’ in the Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food unit between Pizza Express and Nando’s

A Turkish restaurant with room for up to 140 people is set to open after a total refit of the former Graze Inn restaurant and The Eagle pub.

Bubble tea cafe HIGUYS opened on October 5 at 545 Ecclesall Road.