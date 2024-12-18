One of the oldest independent retailers on a Sheffield street is closing.

Design Studio on Ecclesall Road has announced it will shut down after 42 years. Posters in the windows advertise a ‘closing down sale’ and ‘everything must go’.

The business, run by Chris Lawrance, sells cards and gifts and is famous for its quirky, and occasionally rude, humour. It was founded in 1982.

Describing itself as a ‘Partmental Store’ it recently had a sign in the window stating: “Customers wanted, apply within”.

Over the years Mr Lawrance has been involved in protests over business rates and more recently the red lines plan for 24-hour business lanes on Ecclesall Road.

In recent years Ecclesall Road has been shifting from retail to food and drink.