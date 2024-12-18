Ecclesall Road: End of an era as independent Design Studio store announces closure after 42 years
Design Studio on Ecclesall Road has announced it will shut down after 42 years. Posters in the windows advertise a ‘closing down sale’ and ‘everything must go’.
The business, run by Chris Lawrance, sells cards and gifts and is famous for its quirky, and occasionally rude, humour. It was founded in 1982.
Describing itself as a ‘Partmental Store’ it recently had a sign in the window stating: “Customers wanted, apply within”.
Over the years Mr Lawrance has been involved in protests over business rates and more recently the red lines plan for 24-hour business lanes on Ecclesall Road.
In recent years Ecclesall Road has been shifting from retail to food and drink.
