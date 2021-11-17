Since his professional partner Nadiya moved to Sheffield so they could practice together for the Strictly live shows, Dan has made every effort to shout about the local eateries and amenities that he loves the most.

The journalist and presenter has made it through to Week 9 of the popular dancing programme and is gearing up for Musicals week, where he and Nadiya will be performing a Charleston.

But with long days of presenting the Breakfast television show on BBC One, dance training, attending charity events and somehow still managing to spend time with his family, he couldn’t have done it without a little help from some other people in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it be moral support, food or haircuts, the good people of the Steel City have kept Dan and Nadiya going during an especially busy time.

They’ve displayed flags, presented ‘good luck’ cakes, delivered meals and made sure the pair have always looked their best for their time on TV.

Dan has had a great time showing Nadiya around his home city, often taking her out for meals with his family and showing her everything we have to offer.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova have been on a tour of Sheffield businesses and restaurants during their time training for Strictly Come Dancing. Photo by Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

And it seems our northern charm has worked, as Nadiya has said she may even move her family to Sheffield as she has been so impressed – and is spending plenty of time working on her Yorkshire accent.

What Sheffield businesses has Dan Walker visited during his time on Strictly?

This year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing started with a special launch show on September 18, with the live shows beginning a week after.

Since then, Dan and Nadiya have been training at City Limits in Hillsborough, sharing plenty of fun snippets from their training sessions on Twitter and Instagram.

Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova were presented with a special cake when they visited Prithiraj Indian restaurant on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

Nadiya can often be spotted behind the bar, pulling pints and playing the ‘Yorkshire barmaid’, using some of the accent techniques and slang she has picked up from spending so much time in the city.

She has learnt a number of new phrases, including ‘ey’up love’, ‘you want chips with that?’ and ‘I’m cleaning’t pipes’.

While training they have received support from a number of local businesses, which Dan has been keen to shout out on his social media.

The Robins and Day Peugeot garage on Penistone Road is across the road from City Limits, so can be seen by Dan and Nadiya during their practice sessions.

The team at the garage has displayed ‘good luck’ signs and flags in its windows to keep the pair going.

Dan took to Twitter to thank staff for their continued support and said he enjoys waving at them everyday.

They have also received food deliveries from a number of eateries in the city to keep their strength up during the gruelling sessions.

One of these is nutrition takeaway company Food Fusion on Trippet Lane, which received a shout-out from Dan back in October.

Owner of the business Daniel Stevens told The Star that Dan had been a regular customer for years and that he had got back in touch when filming Strictly as he needed some ‘nutritionally balanced’ meals.

His favourites are, among others, sweet potatoes, jerk chicken, and lemon and herb couscous – and apparently both he and Nadiya love the flapjacks.

Molly’s Cafe and Deli in Hillsborough also delivered the pair a cheeseboard during their rehearsals in the suburb.

Other businesses shouted out by Dan and Nadiya have been City Taxis – particularly their driver ‘Wardy’ who has been ferrying them around Sheffield for the last few weeks – and Capelli Hair on Hunters Bar, where Dan is a regular.

What restaurants have Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova visited in Sheffield?

As well as getting food deliveries during training, Dan and Nadiya have spent a lot of time eating out at some of Sheffield’s wonderful independent restaurants.

The duo have been spotted at various locations in the city, along with Dan’s family, over the last few months.

Staff at Indian restaurant Prithiraj, on Ecclesall Road, told The Star that their phone had been ringing ‘off the hook’ after Dan name-checked them on Twitter back in September.

The team presented Dan and Nadiya with a special cake wishing them luck on their Strictly journey.

They were given similar treatment at Proove pizza in Broomhill during their visit last week, where they were presented with a chocolate brownie decorated with the words ‘good luck, keep dancing’.

And they visited another long-standing favourite of Dan’s back in October – Uncle Sam’s American diner on Ecclesall Road.