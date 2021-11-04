The show will be performed in the city for two nights next year, promising a star-studded event sure to please every Strictly fan.

The current series is heading into week 7 and features Sheffield’s very own Dan Walker, as well as plenty of other big household names like Tilly Ramsay, Tom Fletcher and Adam Peaty.

But which ones will feature in next year’s tour when it heads to Sheffield, and which judges will be on the panel?

This is when the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tour will come to Sheffield Utilita Arena, how to get tickets and who the judges will be.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing tour 2022 at Sheffield Arena?

The 2022 Strictly tour will be coming to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Tuesday, February 1 and Wednesday, February 2. The shows will take place at 7.30pm.

This is the seating plan for the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tour at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Which celebrities will be taking part in the Strictly 2022 tour and who will the judges be?

The celebrities and professional dancers taking part in the 2022 arena tour have yet to be confirmed.

However, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli have all been confirmed as the judges for the tour.

Tonioli pulled out of the current series of the BBC programme due to uncertainty around Covid travel restrictions between the UK and the US.

He is currently based in the US, where he is also a judge on American series Dancing With The Stars.

However, Tonioli will be on the panel for the live shows in Sheffield in February.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be back on the judging panel for the Strictly Arena Tour for the first time in two years.

“I’ve missed my fellow judges, I’ve missed the glitz and glamour of the tour and I’ve missed the amazing audiences that come to see us all over the country – I hope you have missed me too.

“I cannot wait to be back alongside Shirley, Craig, the celebs and the pros.

“The fans are really in for a treat – next year’s arena tour is going to be simply fantastico.”

How do I buy tickets for the Sheffield Arena show and how much do they cost?

Tickets for the two shows at Sheffield Arena in February are still available from Ticketmaster.

They range from £41.35 to £63.35, although limited seating is left, so booking early is advised.

Many tickets have already sold out as the 2021 tour was cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, so tickets for the 2022 show have been on sale since last year.

What is the seating plan at Sheffield Arena?

Ticketmaster has published the seating plan for the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tour at Utilita Arena, which shows the stage in the centre of the floor, with all seats and stalls in an arc around the outside.

Stalls 208 to 213 are at the centre and back of the stage, with 112 to 108 directly below.

Around the left side are stalls 207 to 201, wth 107 to 101 directly below, and 214 to 220 on the right.

Where can I park for the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tour at Sheffield Arena?

If you wish to park on site at the venue, it is strongly recommend you pre-book your parking space.

Car parking is available to purchase either at the time of booking your event ticket, priced £10, or if available you can purchase this separate to your event ticket, priced £10 plus £2.50 processing fees plus possible delivery charges depending upon the delivery method you select.

If still available, parking tickets can then only be purchased on the day on entry to the car park. Payment on the day is £10 by card only, no cash payments accepted.

The parking time displayed on pre-paid tickets refers to the performance time of the show you are attending.

Car entry & exit times for this show vary by performance please only arrive and leave at the stated times:-

