Sheffield's Dan Walker survives another Strictly Come Dancing results show and prepares for musicals week
Sheffield’s Dan Walker has survived another week of Strictly Come Dancing and will perform a musical theatre inspired routine next weekend.
Dan and his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova received the joint second lowest score of the night with their American Smooth on the hit BBC dance show yesterday.
But despite their ranking on the leaderboard, the popular pair were saved by the audience and put through to Week 9 of the dance contest during tonight’s results show.
They avoided the dance off, which saw Dragons' Den star Sara Davies become the latest celebrity to be eliminated with her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec.
Judge Shirley Ballas praised Dan for his efforts and improvement during the competition.
She said: “Give yourself permission to enjoy it Dan because you sure are representing all the men who have never danced before.”
Judge Craig Revel Horwood was less impressed with Dan’s routine this week, saying it ‘lacked in feeling’ and there was ‘no spring or sway’.
Judge Anton du Beke said: “I think about Dan in week one and I think of Dan now. I can’t think of anyone who has improved as much in the competition.”
Dan thanked viewers for saving him for another week and thanked the judges for their critique.
He said: “I’m actually really thankful to the judges for what they said because I’ve really tried to listen hard to their comments over the last few weeks. I’m really thankful to them and for everybody who voted for us and keeping us in as well.”