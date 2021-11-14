Dan and his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova received the joint second lowest score of the night with their American Smooth on the hit BBC dance show yesterday.

But despite their ranking on the leaderboard, the popular pair were saved by the audience and put through to Week 9 of the dance contest during tonight’s results show.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova have survived another week on Strictly Come Dancing (Photo: BBC)

They avoided the dance off, which saw Dragons' Den star Sara Davies become the latest celebrity to be eliminated with her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

Judge Shirley Ballas praised Dan for his efforts and improvement during the competition.

She said: “Give yourself permission to enjoy it Dan because you sure are representing all the men who have never danced before.”

Judge Craig Revel Horwood was less impressed with Dan’s routine this week, saying it ‘lacked in feeling’ and there was ‘no spring or sway’.

Judge Anton du Beke said: “I think about Dan in week one and I think of Dan now. I can’t think of anyone who has improved as much in the competition.”

Dan thanked viewers for saving him for another week and thanked the judges for their critique.