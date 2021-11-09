His professional partner Nadiya Bychkova is obviously the biggest factor behind his surprising success in the show, on which he has yet to face a dance-off despite finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday.

But the BBC Breakfast host has been quick to praise myriad other people he says have played a role in the pair’s survival, from his wife Sarah and the Endcliffe Park pensioner Tony Foulds with whom he has struck up an unlikely friendship to Sheffield’s many great restaurants and cafes which have kept him and Nadiya fuelled during rehearsals.

The latest recipient of his gratitude is the cabbie who has become like a friend to the duo while ferrying them around the city in recent weeks.

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker poses for a selfie with 'Wardy', the City Taxis driver who has been ferrying him and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova around Sheffield (pic: Dan Walker/Twitter)

Sharing a photo of the driver, he tweeted: “Big ‘thank you’ to Wardy from @citytaxis_ for driving me & @NadiyaBychkova all around Sheffield for the last few weeks.

“Always on time, full of terrible lobster gags and loves a good curry.”

Dan faces a struggle to extend his stay this weekend, when he has revealed he and Nadiya will be performing the American Smooth.

Despite proving popular with viewers, who have repeatedly voted to save him, he has yet to fully convince the judges.