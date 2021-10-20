Dan recently said that Nadiya had temporarily moved up north to be closer to him during training – which takes place at City Limits dance studio in Hillsborough – but in an exclusive interview with The Star, the pair have now revealed their favourite things about living in the Steel City.

Since her arrival back in September, Nadiya has received an extra warm welcome from residents in Sheffield and has been treated to a number of tours around the city from Dan himself.

They visited his favourite hair salon – Capelli Hair on Hunters Bar – as well as his favourite Indian restaurant – Prithiraj on Ecclesall Road – and attended a special fundraiser for Sheffield Children’s Hospital at the Crucible Theatre.

On quieter days, Nadiya has spent her evenings eating dinner with Dan and his wife and children.

But it’s not the hair cuts, or the dancing, or the big, glamorous events which have been their favourite part – although Nadiya has said she will be coming back to Sheffield to have her hair cut by Sam at Capelli in future – it’s the people… and the food.

What do Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova like best about Sheffield?

Nadiya told The Star she is seriously missing her family – especially her daughter – while she is away, but says the situation has been made much better by the friendliness of Sheffield locals.

She said: “The little things make it so special and so nice, and so much easier to be away from home.

"Sheffield has been incredibly welcoming.”

Both Nadiya and Dan have been inundated with good luck gestures, messages and posters since they began their Strictly Come Dancing journey.

And it seems the niceties have won over Nadiya, who said she is considering moving her family to Sheffield as she loves it so much.

Dan added: “My favourite thing about Sheffield is definitely the people. It’s been really lovely for me to see people being so welcoming.”

Where have Dan and Nadiya been eating in Sheffield?

It’s not just the friendly faces that have been keeping their spirits up – the pair have been receiving deliveries of delicious food every day to keep them going.

When asked what her favourite thing about the city was, Nadiya was quick to say “the people” – but it was very swiftly followed by a bout of laughter and a more timid response of “and the food”.

She added: “I can’t fit into any of my dresses!”

Dan said they had been eating freshly prepared food from Food Fusion Nutrition on Trippet Lane to keep their strength up during training, and had been treated to a cheeseboard from Molly’s Cafe and Deli in Hillsborough.

He added that he and Nadiya had “bonded” over their “love of food” since they met.

The duo have also both been raving about the food at Prithiraj restaurant on Ecclesall Road, which Nadiya said was “amazing”.

What will Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova be dancing to on Strictly Come Dancing this week?

The pair are through to Week 5 of the popular TV dance competition and say they are “grateful” to be able to continue dancing.

This week they have been busy practicing for their performance of the Viennese waltz, which will be set to She’s Always a Woman by Billy Joel.