Sheffield TV star Dan Walker introduces Strictly partner Nadiya to Proove pizza

This time around, the BBC Breakfast presenter visited Neapolitan pizza restaurant Proove in Broomhill on Tuesday night with his Strictly Come Dancing dance partner, Nadiya Bychkova and his family.

According to Proove, Dan is a long-standing Proove fan and always supported the restaurant's community causes in the name of charity.

Dan Walker (right) and Nadiya visited Proove Pizza in Broomhill on Tuesday night

Proove Director, Deepak Jaiswal said: "It was great to see Dan again, and to have him here taking a break from training to enjoy our food.

"Dan is a long-standing Proove fan and he’s always supported our community causes, including the #TrayADay campaign for key workers that we ran twice during the pandemic.

"It’s always a pleasure to have him in our restaurant, and it’s been great to see him doing so well on Strictly.

"He’s got the whole Proove team cheering him on, and we wish him and Nadiya the best of luck for the remainder of the competition."

Where have they visited?

Last week, Jamesons Tearooms on Abbeydale Road sent a selection of cakes and scones to the pair, which Dan described as 'amazing'.

Dan has been taking Nadiya on a tour of Sheffield during their journey.

He has introduced her to his favourite restaurants like Prithiraj and Uncle Sam’s, as well as taking her to Capelli Hair on Hunter’s Bar.

They both attended the Bears of Sheffield charity auction and train at Hillsborough's City Limits dance studio, where they receive freshly prepared lunches from Food Fusion on Trippet Lane.

Nadiya has now moved to Sheffield to be closer to Dan during training.