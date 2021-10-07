Last week Nadiya Bychkova told presenter Claudia Winkleman – and the nation – that she had moved to the Steel City to be closer to Mr Walker during rehearsals for the show.

She said she ‘absolutely loved’ Sheffield, and Mr Walker added: “The good people of Sheffield have fallen in love with Nadiya as well.”

But now it has been suggested that the Strictly star may be thinking of making a more permanent move to the area, after enjoying her time here so much and receiving so much support from people in the city.

Mr Walker tweeted this morning, Thursday, that Ms Bychkova ‘might move her family here’.

It comes after the pair went out for a curry together last week, along with Mr Walker’s family, at Prithiraj restaurant on Ecclesall Road.

The restaurant, which has long been a favourite of Mr Walker’s, revealed to The Star that it had been busier than ever since his latest visit, and that Ms Bychkova said it was the ‘best Indian food’ she had ever tasted.

Mr Walker shared the story on his Twitter, saying he was ‘glad to see Prithiraj is busier than ever’ and ‘they are lovely’.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has said his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova 'might move her family' to Sheffield after being 'blown away' by kindness from residents in the city. (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

One proud resident, Rachel Wessels, was keen to hear the news and replied: “Proud to be a Sheffield lass! Hope you’ve introduced her to Henderson’s!”

Nadiya Bychkova and her time in Sheffield

Ms Bychkova has been given the grand tour of Mr Walker’s home city during her time here, from his favourite curry house to his hairdresser’s – Capelli Hair on Hunters Bar – to the Hillsborough dance studio City Limits where the pair are training for the Strictly live shows.

Whilst here she has received plenty of kind words and well wishes, including from a number of businesses who have come up with inventive ways to wish the pair good luck on their dancing journey.

How are Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova doing on Strictly Come Dancing

Team Walkova, as they have affectionately named themselves, are through to the next round of live shows after surviving the first elimination of the season last weekend.

They were the penultimate couple to be told they were through to movie week last Sunday, after dancing a powerful Paso Doble dressed as gladiators.

The dance gained 26 points from the judges and was clearly a hit with the audience at home, who voted for them to stay.

Mr Walker took to Twitter to celebrate getting through. He tweeted: “And breathe…Thank you so much for all the support and amazing comments. Learning to dance (and I have a lot to learn) is so much fun. See you next week @NadiyaBychkova.”