The long-standing eatery prides itself on being the ‘original and the best American diner in Sheffield’, offering ‘burgers, steaks, ribs and chicken dishes’.

The diner has been open on Ecclesall Road since 1971 and celebrated its 50th birthday in July this year.

It is famous for its burgers in white cheese sauce and the miniature train which runs around the restaurant.

Last month, Dan took his professional partner Nadiya to Prithiraj, an Indian restaurant on Ecclesall Road, for a meal with his wife and children, where they were presented with a special ‘good luck’ cake by the staff.

The team at Prithiraj revealed that Dan had been visiting the restaurant for years and had often helped out with charity events they were holding in aid of the Children’s Hospital.

Uncle Sam’s Sheffield

Dan Walker took his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova to Uncle Sam's diner on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, where he has been dining for many year. Picture: Dan Walker/Twitter.

It turns out Uncle Sam’s has long been a favourite of his too, and one he couldn’t wait to share with Nadiya when he took her there for a meal on Tuesday evening.Dan shared a picture from the night out on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

On Twitter he wrote: “ We took @NadiyaBychkova out to Uncle Sams with the family tonight.

“We had a lovely chat with some proper #Strictly super fans and gorgeous food #ProperSheffield #SheffieldIsSuper”

On his Instagram, he added: "P.S. she loved the train (if you know… you know)."

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova will be dancing a jive for this Saturday's Halloween week on Strictly Come Dancing set to the B-52s' Rock Lobster. Photo: Keiron McCarron/BBC/PA Wire.

Fans were quick to share their opinions on Dan’s dining choice, with many sharing reminiscent stories of their younger days eating at Uncle Sam’s.

One commented: “The best cheese sauce ever”, while another wrote: “Crikey! Can’t believe that place is still there!!! Amazing!!! I used to love going there!!! #bringingbackmemories”.

Where have Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova visited in Sheffield?

Dan has been taking Nadiya on a tour of Sheffield during their Strictly journey.

He has introduced her to his favourite restaurants like Prithiraj and Uncle Sam’s, as well as taking her to Capelli Hair on Hunter’s Bar.

They attended the Bears of Sheffield charity auction together and train together at City Limits dance studio in Hillsborough – where they receive lunches freshly prepared by Food Fusion on Trippet Lane.

Nadiya has now moved to Sheffield to be closer to Dan during training.

Last week, she revealed to The Star that she would love to move her family here and that she ‘absolutely loved’ Sheffield, thanks its friendly locals – and great food.

She added: “I can’t fit into any of my dresses!”

Dan and Nadiya are through to the sixth week of Strictly Come Dancing – Halloween Week – and will be dancing dressed as giant lobsters.

The dance will be a jive, set to The B-52’s ‘Rock Lobster’.

It comes after they received 28 points from the judges on last week’s show – their highest ever score – for their Viennese waltz, set to Billy Joel’s She’s Always a Woman, which he dedicated to his wife of 20 years Sarah.