The Sheffield business inspiring Dan Walker every day on Strictly Come Dancing journey

The Robins & Day Peugeot car dealership, on Penistone Road in Hillsborough, has displayed signs in its window wishing Mr Walker and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova – who practise across the road at City Limits Dance Centre – good luck on the popular TV programme

It comes after the pair performed together live on the show for the first time last weekend – and ahead of their second performance on Saturday, October 2, when the first couple will be voted off.

Mr Walker thanked the team for its kind words, tweeting: “Thank you to the lovely humans at the @Peugeot garage in Sheffield. We enjoy waving at you each day.”

The dancing duo – lovingly known as ‘Team Walkova’ – have been seen training together at City Limits Hillsborough in recent weeks, which is just across the road from the garage.

A number of staff members have replied to the tweet, telling him he is “very welcome” for the gesture – and one said it was his job to help “with the sellotape” when erecting the signs.

Mr Walker has received a great deal of support from businesses across Sheffield this week, including Prithiraj restaurant on Ecclesall Road, where he and his family took Ms Bychkova for a meal on Tuesday evening.

Chef Sobuj and his team presented the pair with a special ‘good luck’ cake, and posed for pictures with them as they tucked into a tasty curry.

The University of Sheffield alumni also thanked the staff at Prithiraj for their kind gesture.

He wrote: “We took @NadiyaBychkova out for a curry with the family last night at the lovely @Prithirajsheff. The food was amazing &, at the end, top chef - Sobuj - brought out a little pressie

“They are such lovely people. Thank you for having us. #TeamWalkova #SheffieldIsSuper”

The restaurant has long been a favourite of Mr Walker’s, and was featured in a special BBC Breakfast section back in May to celebrate those who had worked hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Walker and Ms Bychkova have also been spotted at Capelli Hair on Hunters Bar in recent weeks, as part of a tour of Mr Walker’s home city.

The pair will dance together once again on Strictly Come Dancing tomorrow, Saturday, October 2, which airs on BBC One at 6.45pm.