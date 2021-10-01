The Sheffield business inspiring Dan Walker every day on Strictly Come Dancing journey
A garage in Sheffield has found a brilliant way to show its support for Dan Walker during his Strictly Come Dancing journey.
The Robins & Day Peugeot car dealership, on Penistone Road in Hillsborough, has displayed signs in its window wishing Mr Walker and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova – who practise across the road at City Limits Dance Centre – good luck on the popular TV programme
It comes after the pair performed together live on the show for the first time last weekend – and ahead of their second performance on Saturday, October 2, when the first couple will be voted off.
Mr Walker thanked the team for its kind words, tweeting: “Thank you to the lovely humans at the @Peugeot garage in Sheffield. We enjoy waving at you each day.”
The dancing duo – lovingly known as ‘Team Walkova’ – have been seen training together at City Limits Hillsborough in recent weeks, which is just across the road from the garage.
A number of staff members have replied to the tweet, telling him he is “very welcome” for the gesture – and one said it was his job to help “with the sellotape” when erecting the signs.
Mr Walker has received a great deal of support from businesses across Sheffield this week, including Prithiraj restaurant on Ecclesall Road, where he and his family took Ms Bychkova for a meal on Tuesday evening.
Chef Sobuj and his team presented the pair with a special ‘good luck’ cake, and posed for pictures with them as they tucked into a tasty curry.
The University of Sheffield alumni also thanked the staff at Prithiraj for their kind gesture.
He wrote: “We took @NadiyaBychkova out for a curry with the family last night at the lovely @Prithirajsheff. The food was amazing &, at the end, top chef - Sobuj - brought out a little pressie
“They are such lovely people. Thank you for having us. #TeamWalkova #SheffieldIsSuper”
The restaurant has long been a favourite of Mr Walker’s, and was featured in a special BBC Breakfast section back in May to celebrate those who had worked hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Walker and Ms Bychkova have also been spotted at Capelli Hair on Hunters Bar in recent weeks, as part of a tour of Mr Walker’s home city.
The pair will dance together once again on Strictly Come Dancing tomorrow, Saturday, October 2, which airs on BBC One at 6.45pm.
Have you got a message of support for Mr Walker? Send it to: [email protected]