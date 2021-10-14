The Strictly Come Dancing star and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova have been getting their food supplies from Food Fusion on Trippet Lane in the city centre during recent weeks, and the feedback has been 'fantastic'.

Owner Daniel Stevens said Mr Walker, who has been a ‘regular customer’ since the first week the takeaway started operating, told him the meals he prepares fit the presenter's active lifestyle.

He said: "We worked with Dan a couple of times before when he used to do squash and some football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Stevens, owner of Food Fusion in Sheffield city centre, said Dan Walker has been a regular customer since it opened

"When he heard about how nutritionally balanced the meals were, he started to get involved.

"As someone who is active with football, golf and sometimes athletics, he would just drop us a message and ask if we could sort him out.

"With all the training he does, he burns that many calories, and he needs to get the nutrition for balanced food to keep him going."

Daniel Stevens and a member of staff, Steven Wood.

Daniel, who owns the takeaway with his partner Lisa Siddall, said Mr Walker contacted them again last week after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, which premiered on BBC late last month.

It is not the first time that Mr Walker has taken his dance partner for a trip around Sheffield.

Two weeks ago, he was sighted visiting Prithiraj, a popular Indian restaurant on Ecclesall Road, and its phone ‘has been ringing off the hook’ since the TV star's visit.

Food Fusion then came under the spotlight after Mr Walker responded to a tweet from them, thanking them for the meals.

He tweeted: "Thanks guys. One of the many reasons we love training in Sheffield."

Daniel said people have started to recognise Food Fusion since then, saying: "A couple of people came in and asked if we do Dan Walker' s food.

"Hopefully more people will come in and get involved in healthy eating."

He said Mr. Walker’s favourites are, among others, sweet potatoes, jerk chicken, and lemon and herb couscous.