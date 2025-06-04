The Leadmill has announced the date of its last ever live concert.

Miles Kane will play on Friday, June 27, the nightclub says.

The business must be out of the building on Leadmill Road by August 14 after its lease expired and operators lost a court fight to stay.

Leadmill director Phil Mills lost a court fight to stay in the building and must be out by August 14. | nw

Ben Hartley, live promoter at the Leadmill, said: "Miles has been a cherished friend of The Leadmill for well over a decade. After the support he has shown us throughout our eviction campaign and the countless memories of sold-out shows throughout the years, it feels entirely fitting that he joins us one last time to add a remarkable full stop to The Leadmill’s concert history."

The Leadmill opened in 1980 as an arts venue and has hosted a succession of big name music stars.

Director Phil Mills took over in 1994, turning it from a charity into business.

The building was bought in 2017 by The Electric Group, which runs a number of music venues.

It served an eviction notice after The Leadmill’s lease ran out in March 2023.

Last month, Mr Mills conceded defeat but said there were plans to run events at venues across the city and all tickets remained valid.

A spokesperson said they would be removing assets before they went.

“We own everything in the building and they are all listed in our lease as our property which we will need to take with us when we leave” they said.

“It's not a case of removing things to spite the landlord, they are belongings that anyone would take with them when their tenancy was coming to an end.

“If we were to start again somewhere else we would be using the majority of those assets to make that happen. The landlord knew what lease he was taking on when he bought the building so was aware about what belongs to us right from the start.”