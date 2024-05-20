The Leadmill: Court case to decide fate of legendary Sheffield nightclub looms
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fate of iconic Sheffield nightclub the Leadmill will be decided in a court case starting today.
The current operators, led by director Phil Mills, will face the owner of the building, the Electric Group, in a two-day possession hearing at Leeds County Court.
A judge will then decide whether to uphold an eviction notice served last March and order Mr Mills and co to leave.
Follow the latest team news and breaking stories from Sheffield United with The Star’s free daily football newsletter
Electric Group boss Dominic Madden will state they bought the building fair and square in 2017 and have fulfilled every legal and licensing requirement since.
It is unclear what the Leadmill’s legal argument will be. It did not respond to The Star.
Previously it mounted a high profile campaign, with endorsement from celebrities including Jarvis Cocker and Eddie Izzard, based on its legendary reputation as a nightclub and concert venue.
It also appealed to the government to change the law around tenancies, backed by a 46,000-signature petition, calling for a ‘suspension to Section 25 of the Landlord and Tenant Act (Grounds C to G)’.
And it opposed the Electric Group’s application to Sheffield City Council for a premises licence - organising a rally outside the town hall, where Mr Mills made a rare personal appearance.
All bids were unsuccessful.
Mr Madden, co-owner of Electric Group, has previously said he intends to invest in the building to ensure its long-term future as a music venue.
The Leadmill has events booked in as late as March 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.