Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A two-day possession hearing will be held in Leeds

The fate of iconic Sheffield nightclub the Leadmill will be decided in a court case starting today.

The current operators, led by director Phil Mills, will face the owner of the building, the Electric Group, in a two-day possession hearing at Leeds County Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leadmill director Phil MIlls, top, and Electric Group boss Dominic Madden are set to face each other in court.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A judge will then decide whether to uphold an eviction notice served last March and order Mr Mills and co to leave.

Electric Group boss Dominic Madden will state they bought the building fair and square in 2017 and have fulfilled every legal and licensing requirement since.

It is unclear what the Leadmill’s legal argument will be. It did not respond to The Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously it mounted a high profile campaign, with endorsement from celebrities including Jarvis Cocker and Eddie Izzard, based on its legendary reputation as a nightclub and concert venue.

It also appealed to the government to change the law around tenancies, backed by a 46,000-signature petition, calling for a ‘suspension to Section 25 of the Landlord and Tenant Act (Grounds C to G)’.

And it opposed the Electric Group’s application to Sheffield City Council for a premises licence - organising a rally outside the town hall, where Mr Mills made a rare personal appearance.

All bids were unsuccessful.

Mr Madden, co-owner of Electric Group, has previously said he intends to invest in the building to ensure its long-term future as a music venue.