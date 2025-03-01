Leadmill workers are set to be offered jobs at a new nightclub in the premises, The Star understands.

New owner Electric Group has said it intends to refurbish the building it owns on Leadmill Road, which has been run as The Leadmill nightclub and entertainment space for decades.

Existing employees will be offered work when it reopens, it is understood.

But the length of time it is closed depends on the condition it is left in.

Leadmill director Phil Mills, top, and Electric Group boss Dominic Madden faced each other in court. | other

Current operator Phil Mills has threatened to strip the building back to bare brick before departing.

Earlier this month, the High Court granted a possession order to MVL Properties (2017), part of Electric Group, and ruled Mr Mills must leave by Monday, June 9.

He has until Wednesday, March 12 to appeal. If accepted, it freezes the eviction process.

Mr Mills has been battling to stay in the premises since March 2023 when the lease ran out and an eviction notice was served.

He launched the ‘Save The Leadmill’ campaign and more than 46,000 people signed a petition demanding it stay put.

It was also backed by famous bands including the Arctic Monkeys, Def Leppard and Pulp.

The Leadmill’s website is advertising events up to December. It is unclear if the business will move to new premises.

An application to demolish the toilet block, aiming to return the building to ‘pre-leasing condition’ was refused by Sheffield City Council in January.

Mr Mills was approached for comment.