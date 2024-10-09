The Leadmill: Judge questions 'den of iniquity' claims in licensing row over Sheffield nightclub

A judge has questioned claims of ‘rape, sexual assault, violence, drugs and anti-social behaviour’ at three premises run by the owner of the Leadmill building.

District judge Tim Spruce said the claims were ‘hearsay’ - unsubstantiated and unsupported by first hand accounts.

The allegations were made by Phil Mills, who has run the Leadmill music venue for years, in an attempt to stop a premises licence being granted to MVL Properties, part of the Electric Group which owns the building.

The firm bought the building in 2016 and in September last year, Sheffield City Council granted it a ‘shadow’ premises licence allowing it to immediately start running it if the current operators leave.

Mr Mills appealed against the decision, but it was refused by Judge Spruce following a three-day hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Longstanding Leadmill boss Phil Mills unsuccessfuly appealed against a premises licence being granted to the owner of the buildingLongstanding Leadmill boss Phil Mills unsuccessfuly appealed against a premises licence being granted to the owner of the building
His judgement states the trial paperwork included hundreds of pages of negative reviews of the Electric Group’s other premises.

But they were hearsay - unsubstantiated and unsupported by first hand accounts.

He added: “It does not mean that those incidents did not happen, but the inability to challenge the probity of what is reported means that a tribunal logically must ascribe less weight to that evidence.”

He went on: “The Electric Group continues to operate despite Mr Mills’ suggestion that those premises are a den of iniquity for rape, sexual assault, violence and the proliferation of drugs and anti-social behaviour.

“I am being asked to conclude that the licensing authorities of Lambeth, Bristol and Newcastle, turn a blind eye to a blatant undermining of the respective licensing objectives of those cities.”

Mr Mills has been battling to stay in the Leadmill premises since the lease ran out and an eviction notice was served in March 2023.

He launched the ‘Save The Leadmill’ campaign and more than 46,000 people signed a petition supporting its campaign to stay put.

It was also backed by famous bands including the Arctic Monkeys, Def Leppard and Pulp.

The judge refused the appeal but stated that, as someone who had enjoyed the Leadmill, he had "real sympathy" with Mr Mills.

The judge refused the appeal but stated that, as someone who had enjoyed the Leadmill, he had “real sympathy” with Mr Mills.

He added: “He argues passionately against the granting of the shadow licence to MVL Properties. That passion, I have no doubt, emanates from a lifetime’s work which has delivered wonderful experiences to thousands of people. I include myself among them.

“He has been at the forefront of events which have contributed enormously to the lives and enjoyment of the citizens of Sheffield and probably well beyond this city. I speculate that his passionate resistance to this application is driven by his fear of losing the ability to continue that work. That may or may not be the outcome.

“The eviction may be the determinant of that, but even then, further steps and persuasion of relevant authorities will necessarily be required. The granting of this shadow licence is not something which impacts The Leadmill’s ability to continue that journey for now.”

The Leadmill building was a derelict flour mill before reopening as a community centre and music venue in 1980. Today it claims to be Sheffield's longest running live music venue and nightclub.

