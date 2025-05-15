Operators of The Leadmill have conceded defeat in their fight to keep the Sheffield venue running.

The organisation says it has lost its appeal against an eviction notice, and will now leave the building on Leadmill Road within three months.

It said: “The ruling means we must vacate the premises within the next three months, marking the end of an era for a venue that has been a cornerstone of the city’s cultural life since 1980.”

Leadmill operators have described it as a heartbreaking moment not just for their team team but for the entire Sheffield community, and says it means the loss of 70 jobs, although it has been reported that staff may be offered jobs by the next operator which takes over the building.

The Leadmill in Sheffield. PIC: Simon Hulme

The Leadmill first opened in 1980 as an arts venue in the city, and has hosted a succession of big name music stars since then.

Phil Mills who runs the business took over in 1994, turning it from a charity into a profit making business.

The building was bought in 2017 by The Electric Group, which runs a number of music venues, and has said the company wants to keep the building as a music venue.

The Leadmill said in its statement: “The Leadmill has played host to a generation of iconic acts including Def Leppard, Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Oasis and countless more. We have also served as a community space for art, theatre, comedy and grassroots activism.

“Despite overwhelming public support, high-profile backing from artists and a hard fought campaign to save The Leadmill, the legal challenge was sadly unsuccessful. The decision allows our landlord to proceed with plans to take over the empty building and will result in the loss of over 70 jobs.

“This is a heartbreaking moment not just for our team but for the entire Sheffield community.

“We’ve fought tirelessly to protect this independent venue which has supported countless artists, musicians and creatives for over four decades. Today’s decision feels like a betrayal of the cultural fabric of our city.”

The statement said the organisation was truly devastated by the outcome of the appeal outcome, but that ‘hand on heart’ it had done everything possible to stop the Leadmill being evicted, and that they would continue fighting for independent music and culture in Sheffield.

It now plans to host a series of farewell events and celebrations, providing supporters a final chance to experience the venue in its original home. Details will be announced shortly.

Leadmill operators said there is no immediate change to their schedule for people who have tickets for Leadmill shows, and they have plans in place to continue their programme of events at other venues across the city and will be in touch with all ticket holders. All tickets remain valid.

They added: “We are devastated, but not defeated. This is not the end of The Leadmill’s spirit - it’s a call to action for everyone who believes in the importance of independent culture. We will regroup, rebuild and continue.”

The Electric Group has said in the past their only intention was to preserve the venue, invest and continue to operate it as a venue

Electric Group operates other music venues across the UK. It grew out of the success of its refurbishment of the Brixton Fridge as Electric Brixton, and is behind the relaunch of the O2 Academy in Newcastle. They reported record profits of £1.98m in 2023.