It will be summer next year before the case is rescheduled, court hears

The operators of legendary Sheffield music venue The Leadmill in Sheffield have won a major court victory in their battle to avoid eviction.

A ‘possession hearing’ has been adjourned - and is unlikely to be rescheduled before next summer.

The Leadmill will operate as normal after its eviction hearing was adjourned. Inset: Leadmill Ltd director Phil Mills arrives at court.

The decision, by judge David Mohyuddin KC at Leeds Business and Property Court, means the operators of the venue are set to continue trading.

It is a blow to the owner of the building, MVL Properties wanted to run its own nightclub in the premises.

It served an eviction notice on the Leadmill operators after their lease ran out in March last year. MVL bosses hoped this week’s court hearing would rule the operators had to leave within three months.

But four barristers acting for The Leadmill operators argued the two-and-a-half days scheduled for the hearing was “inadequate” and they needed five or six.

Wayne Clark, representing MVL Properties, said the next available six-day slot at court was in summer 2025 which was “prejudicial” to the process due to the delay.

But after two days of legal argument, the judge ordered the case should be adjourned.