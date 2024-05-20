The Leadmill: Legendary Sheffield nightclub faces long closure under new owner, court hears
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new owner of the Leadmill building in Sheffield has not planned or budgeted for a fit-out costing almost £5m and six months of closure, a court heard today.
The current operators of the club and music venue made clear their intention to gut the premises if they are forced to move out, according to barrister Nick Trompeter KC, and it appeared MVL Properties could not afford the estimated £4.7m to reinstate it, he claimed.
The work would take six months and the venue would be closed with “nothing happening,” he added.
He is one of four barristers and a solicitor hired by the Leadmill operator to force landlord MVL to agree a new lease after it served an eviction notice on those who run the club and music venue last March.
Mr Trompeter said the old lease gave the Leadmill “very extensive” rights to remove fixtures and fittings including toilets, sounds systems and a sprung dancefloor, leaving a “pit”.
It could also claim compensation for improvements left behind, he added.
It is believed the other barristers will focus on trademark and intellectual property, human rights and the licence.
The court heard Phil Mills, aged 72, risked losing the Leadmill business he had built up over 40 years. Several employees attended with him.
Dominic Madden, boss of MVL Properties and parent company Electric Group, which owns the building, was also there.
Previously the Leadmill mounted a campaign to remain at the legendary venue, backed by celebrities including Jarvis Cocker and Eddie Izzard, based on its reputation as a nightclub and concert venue.
It also unsuccessfully appealed to the government to change the law around tenancies.
The hearing is scheduled to last three days.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.