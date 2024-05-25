The Leadmill: High Court date for eviction battle over famous Sheffield music venue

By David Walsh
Published 25th May 2024, 06:00 BST
The bitter feud is set to be decided this year

The fate of the Leadmill will be decided in the High Court later this year, The Star understands.

The operators of the club and venue will face the new owners of the building again in Leeds within months.

Leadmill director Phil MIlls, top, and Electric Group boss Dominic Madden are set to face each other in court.Leadmill director Phil MIlls, top, and Electric Group boss Dominic Madden are set to face each other in court.
Leadmill director Phil MIlls, top, and Electric Group boss Dominic Madden are set to face each other in court.

Earlier this week a possession hearing at the Leeds Business and Property Court was adjourned after two days of legal arguments.

The building owner, MVL Properties, part of the Electric Group, wants to run its own nightclub in the venue. It served an eviction notice on the Leadmill operators after their lease ran out in March last year. 

The Star understands that even though the Leadmill’s lease expired last year it was protected under the provisions of the 1954 Landlord and Tenant Act.  

This means that it can only be brought to an end by a court hearing. The building owner must put forward a case as to why it is seeking to not renew the lease. In this case it is because Electric Group wants to take the building back for its own occupation and use.

The Leadmill Ltd - led by director Phil Mills - has ‘very extensive’ rights to remove fixtures and fittings - worth up to £4.7m - if it is forced to leave, the hearing this week heard.

Following the adjournment, a spokesperson for The Leadmill Ltd said the business would continue to operate as normal until its future is decided.

The building was a derelict flour mill before reopening as a community centre and music venue in 1980. Today it claims to be Sheffield's longest running live music venue and nightclub.

More than 46,000 people signed a petition supporting its campaign to stay put and it was backed by famous bands including the Arctic Monkeys, Def Leppard and Pulp among thebacking the campaign.

