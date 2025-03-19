The new owner of the venue housing the Leadmill has been granted permission to remove an iconic sign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MVL Properties 2017 Ltd intends to replace the 16ft painted logo sign on the gable end of the iconic club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now set to to change ‘The LEADMILL’ text to ‘SHEFFIELD’, its application states.

The iconic painted Leadmill logo on the club is set to be replaced by the new owner, inset. | MVL / NW

It is the latest step in the firm’s expected take over of the building following a drawn out legal dispute.

MVL is part of the Electric Group which bought the building for £600,000 nine years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leadmill director Phil Mills, whose firm operates out of the venue, putting on gigs, club nights and events, has been battling to stay in the premises since March 2023 when the lease ran out and an eviction notice was served.

He launched the ‘Save The Leadmill’ campaign and more than 46,000 people signed a petition demanding it stay put. It was also backed by famous bands including the Arctic Monkeys, Def Leppard and Pulp.

MVL was granted a premises licence in 2023. Mr Mills appealed, but in October this year it was refused following a three-day hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstanding Leadmill director Phil Mills has vowed to “exhaust every possible legal avenue to secure our future, retain our staff and protect our venue.” | nw

Last month MVL was granted a High Court possession order which comes into force three months and 21 days from the date of the judgement, on June 9.

It is understood a deadline to appeal passed on Wednesday March 12.

The Star asked the Leadmill if it had appealed.

Leadmill bosses previously said they would exhaust “every possible legal avenue to secure our future, retain our staff and protect our venue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mills has also threatened to strip the building back to bare brick before departing.

The Leadmill is advertising events until December. | NW

An application to demolish the toilet block, aiming to return the building to ‘pre-leasing condition’ was refused by Sheffield City Council in January.

The Leadmill is advertising events up to December, comedian Mark Watson is set to appear on December 7.