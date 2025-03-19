The Leadmill: New owner of venue applies to remove iconic Sheffield nightclub sign
MVL Properties 2017 Ltd intends to replace the 16ft painted logo sign on the gable end of the iconic club.
It is now set to to change ‘The LEADMILL’ text to ‘SHEFFIELD’, its application states.
It is the latest step in the firm’s expected take over of the building following a drawn out legal dispute.
MVL is part of the Electric Group which bought the building for £600,000 nine years ago.
Leadmill director Phil Mills, whose firm operates out of the venue, putting on gigs, club nights and events, has been battling to stay in the premises since March 2023 when the lease ran out and an eviction notice was served.
He launched the ‘Save The Leadmill’ campaign and more than 46,000 people signed a petition demanding it stay put. It was also backed by famous bands including the Arctic Monkeys, Def Leppard and Pulp.
MVL was granted a premises licence in 2023. Mr Mills appealed, but in October this year it was refused following a three-day hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.
Last month MVL was granted a High Court possession order which comes into force three months and 21 days from the date of the judgement, on June 9.
It is understood a deadline to appeal passed on Wednesday March 12.
The Star asked the Leadmill if it had appealed.
Leadmill bosses previously said they would exhaust “every possible legal avenue to secure our future, retain our staff and protect our venue.”
Mr Mills has also threatened to strip the building back to bare brick before departing.
An application to demolish the toilet block, aiming to return the building to ‘pre-leasing condition’ was refused by Sheffield City Council in January.
The Leadmill is advertising events up to December, comedian Mark Watson is set to appear on December 7.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.