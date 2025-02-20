The Leadmill: Sheffield club bosses given deadline to leave following court defeat
The owner of the building, MVL Properties (2017) Limited, was granted a possession order in the High Court following a high profile legal battle.
It comes into force three months and 21 days from the date of the judgement, on February 19, a spokesperson for MVL Properties said.
Leadmill bosses said they would exhaust “every possible legal avenue to secure our future, retain our staff and protect our venue.”
The judgement, by Mr Justice Norris, states MVL can move into the premises because it will be running its own business and not taking over that of the Leadmill bosses.
MVL is part of the Electric Group which runs three music venues, in London, Bristol and Newcastle. It bought the Leadmill building for £600,000 nine years ago.
In a statement the company said they welcomed the court’s “careful decision” following “difficult legal proceedings.”
It added: “The successful legal outcome paves the way for a bright future for this venue, ensuring it will receive the substantial investment it needs to thrive.
“It will continue to be a cornerstone of the live music scene in Sheffield, supporting artists, fans, and community projects for the next 100 years.”
The Leadmill was contacted for comment. Yesterday the business said there was “no timeline” for when they may have to leave.
Leadmill director Phil Mills has been battling to stay in the premises since March 2023 when the lease ran out and an eviction notice was served.
