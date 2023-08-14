A woman is due in court accused of the murder of Roger Leadbeater, the 74-year-old who was stabbed to death while walking his dog in Sheffield.

Emma Borowy, 32, of Fearnhead Close, Bolton, has appeared at court charged with the murder of 74-year-old Roger Leadbeater, who was stabbed to death in Westfield, Sheffield, while out walking his dog.

Emma Borowy was charged over the weekend with murder and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, August 12. The court today confirmed the 32-year-old, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, had been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow, Tuesday, August 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Leadbeater was fatally stabbed while walking his beloved springer spaniel, Max, last Wednesday, August 9. Emergency services were called shortly before 11pm that evening to an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close, in Westfield, Sheffield, and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Four murder inquiries in one week

The murder inquiry was one of four launched by South Yorkshire Police in the space of a week.