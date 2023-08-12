Police said two women remained in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder

A police cordon is in place outside a home in Shefffield today, Saturday, August 12, as a murder investigation continues into the death of a 60-year-old man.

Police on Fraser Drive, in Woodseats, Sheffield, on Saturday, August 12, as a murder investigation continues following the death of a man, aged 60

This was the scene this morning on Fraser Drive in Woodseats, where emergency services were called on Wednesday, August 9, shortly before 11.30pm to reports a man had been found inside a property with a head injury.

The man, aged 60, was taken to hospital, where he sadly died in the early hours of Friday, August 11, and a murder inquiry was launched by South Yorkshire Police.

Police said on Friday that two women, aged 44 and 35, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. The force said this morning that both women remained in custody.

Second murder inquiry in space of three days

The murder investigation was the second to be launched in Sheffield in the space of three days. Roger Leadbeater, aged 74, was found stabbed to death in an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield, where he had been walking his dog on Wednesday evening. A woman has been charged with his murder, and police have said the two incidents are not linked.

Speaking after the death of the 60-year-old man on Friday, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Thomas Woodward, said: “We have now declared our investigations into this man's death a murder investigation and therefore the local community will see an increased police presence on Fraser Drive as we continue our enquiries.“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, and therefore I would like to reassure the public that we have detectives from across the force working hard to piece together the circumstances surrounding what happened on Wednesday evening. We would encourage the public not to speculate, and to respect the privacy of those affected at this difficult time.

"If you have concerns, then please do go and speak to our officers in the area - they will listen and support you."

Police keen to hear from residents of Fraser Drive who saw or heard anything untoward

DI Woodward added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who lives on Fraser Drive and may have seen or heard anything untoward on the evening of Wednesday, or in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"If you were in the area at the time, or if you think you may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 1225 of 9 August. Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.