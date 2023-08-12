News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley murder investigation: 28-year-old Daniel Varadi named as victim of fatal stabbing in Newton Street

The family of man who died from a stab wound have issued a photo of him as a 21-year-old, charged with his murder, is due to appear in court.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 12th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST

The young victim of a fatal stabbing in Barnsley town centre earlier this week has been formally identified as 28-year-old Daniel Varadi.

At around 9pm on Wednesday, August 9, South Yorkshire Police was called to reports of a man with serious injuries inside an address in Newton Street.

Police found a man with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to hospital where, despite best efforts of medical professionals, he was sadly pronounced dead.

Daniel Varadi, aged 28, was tragically stabbed to death on August 9 in Barnsley. A 21-year-old has been charged with his murder.

Today, Saturday August 12, the man has been formally identified as Daniel Varadi and his family, who are being supported by officers, have today released a photo of him.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that Daniel died as a result of a single stab wound.

Last night, 21-year-old Daniel Balazs, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Saturday).

