The family of man who died from a stab wound have issued a photo of him as a 21-year-old, charged with his murder, is due to appear in court.

The young victim of a fatal stabbing in Barnsley town centre earlier this week has been formally identified as 28-year-old Daniel Varadi.

At around 9pm on Wednesday, August 9, South Yorkshire Police was called to reports of a man with serious injuries inside an address in Newton Street.

Police found a man with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to hospital where, despite best efforts of medical professionals, he was sadly pronounced dead.

Daniel Varadi, aged 28, was tragically stabbed to death on August 9 in Barnsley. A 21-year-old has been charged with his murder.

Today, Saturday August 12, the man has been formally identified as Daniel Varadi and his family, who are being supported by officers, have today released a photo of him.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that Daniel died as a result of a single stab wound.