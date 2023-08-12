The springer spaniel had stayed by the 74-year-old's side as he lay dying

Tributes have poured in to the 74-year-old Sheffield man who was stabbed to death while out walking his dog in the city.

Police, meanwhile, have assured people Roger Leadbeater's 'beloved' springer spaniel Max is being well cared for by officers as the force works with the victim's family to get the loyal pet rehomed.

Mr Leadbeater was walking Max in an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close, in Westfield, Sheffield, on Wednesday, August 9, when he was fatally stabbed.

'A true gentleman' and 'one of the nicest blokes you could ever wish to meet'

Emergency services were called shortly before 11pm that evening but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, with a post-mortem examination confirming he died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

His family described him as a 'kind, gentle soul' who 'doted' on his family and was still working for Sheffield City Council, driving children with special needs to school.

Police on Shortbrook Close, in Westfield, Sheffield, close to where 74-year-old Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death

Many more tributes have since poured in from those who knew Mr Leadbeater and called him a 'true gentleman' who was 'one of the nicest blokes you could ever wish to meet'.

One person wrote: "Such a lovely man, and loved his dog. I worry what has happened to Max. Often talked to him whilst walking my dogs. He loved his job as a minibus driver, for disabled children, ex bus driver."

Another person commented: "One in a million so sad thinking of his family." A third said: "Roger was an ex work colleague of mine. One of the nicest blokes you could ever wish to meet. This is so sad and should never have happened. R.I.P Fella."

Police looking at options with family to ensure dog is rehomed

One person told how he had been 'a lovely neighbour for many years', while a former colleague wrote 'you will be missed at SCC transport'.

Another person said: "Oh my god, Rodger, you were one in a million. My daughter adored & trusted you. You took her under your wing every morning & afternoon. What heartbreaking news to hear. Rest in peace."

Responding to concerns about the dog's welfare, South Yorkshire Police said: "Max is currently being well looked after by our officers and we are looking at options with the victim's family to make sure he is rehomed."