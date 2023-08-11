Assistant Chief Constable Dan Thorpe said "we can't out police" knife crime in South Yorkshire as he asked the public to work with police to educate against and prevent violent crimes.

A top South Yorkshire Police officer has issued a passionate plea to the public for more support in the fight against knife crime, following an admission we have a "problem with knife crime in Sheffield".

Assistant Chief Constable Dan Thorpe spoke with The Star about what the force is doing to deal with knife crime, following a week which saw three fatal stabbings in the region

He said: "We have dedicated knife crime operations to take knives off the streets... we regularly find knives in bushes if they have been discarded or hidden."

ACC Thorpe also referenced stop and search powers, which he acknowledged were "controversial", but with a 25-35 per cent "hit rate" said: "I am satisfied that it is working and we are targeting the right people and areas where we have had knife crime reported from the public."

Despite their own operations, ACC Thorpe said he was "passionate" the police "can't police us out of this issue".

He said: "We would really like the public to continue to support us because we can't out police this."

The next important point on fighting knife crime is education. ACC Thorpe said South Yorkshire Police have a number of programs running aimed at young people, with hopes of informing them of the dangers of knife crime.

Assistant Chief Constable Dan Thorpe has pleaded with the South Yorkshire public for the support in the fight against knife crime. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

"We also work with partners," ACC Thorpe said, "We have professionals who work in accident and emergency, so when people come in with knife wounds we direct them to support and encourage them to start a new life."

South Yorkshire has seen three high-profile murder investigations launched in the last week as a result of stabbings, prompting high levels of concern amongst local communities.

The first incident was in Doncaster, on Saturday August 5, when 53-year-old Kelli Bothwell died due to a stab wound following reports of a domestic dispute to police. A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, but no one has yet been charged.

The second incident, in Barnsley, resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man, after he was rushed to hospital with stab wounds to his chest.

Officers were called to the scene in Barnsley town centre at around 9pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder - he remains in police custody.

The final fatal stabbing was in Westfield, Sheffield. A man in his 70s was fatally stabbed on the Lower Shortbrook Open Space, resulting in a large police cordon.

A police cordon was in place after a man was found stabbed to death near Shortbrook Close, in Westfield, Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman.

Today, South Yorkshire Police revealed they had arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of murder. She remains in police custody.

ACC Thorpe said: "I totally acknowledge that the incidents we have seen in South Yorkshire in the last week are going to be a concern to the communities. I am very confident that the investigations currently underway will result in positive outcomes."

He also stated that, aside from the incident in Barnsley, they did not fit the context usually associated with knife crime, which more often involves young people.

ACC Thorpe insisted South Yorkshire Police would do everything they can to combat knife crime. He mentioned the investments the force have made into neighbourhood police teams, hoping the growth in relationships between communities and their local officers will better assist the work to bring down knife crime.

He said: "If you have a relationship with an officer or PCSO, you are more likely to speak with them about issues you are concerned about."

It is hoped the neighbourhood policing teams will give residents more confidence to speak with officers about knife crime concerns, so the force can act to reduce or prevent it.