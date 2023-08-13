Paul Cousans, 52, of Main Street, Sprotbrough, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court

A Doncaster man has been charged with the murder of Kelli Bothwell and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

Paul Cousans, aged 52, of Main Street, Sprotbrough, has been charged with the muder of 53-year-old Kelli Bothwell, pictured. He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Kelli, a 53-year-old mother-of-two, was found inside a property on Main Street, in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, after police were called to reports of a dispute there on Saturday, August 5, at 8pm.

She sadly died a short time later, with a post-mortem concluding she died of a stab wound, and a murder investigation was launched.

Paul Cousans, aged 52, of Main Street, Sprotbrough, was arrested at the scene and yesterday evening, Saturday, August 12, he was charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday, August 14.

Tributes have been paid online to Kelli, who is understood to have only recently moved to the village.

Four murder inquiries in one week in South Yorkshire, including two in Sheffield

The murder investigation is one of four to have been launched in South Yorkshire in the space of a week.

On Wednesday, August 9, 74-year-old Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death while walking his dog in Westfield, Sheffield. A woman, aged 32, has been charged with murder.

On the same day, police were called to a property on Fraser Drive, in Woodseats, Sheffield, where a 60-year-old man was found inside with a head injury. He sadly died in the early hours of Friday, August 11. Two women, aged 44 and 35, have been arrested on suspicion of murder,