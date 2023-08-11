South Yorkshire Police have launched their second murder investigation in Sheffield this week following the death of a man in his 60s today.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to a property on Fraser Drive in Woodseats, Sheffield, shortly before 11.30pm on Wednesday, August 9 to reports a 60-year-old man had been found inside with head injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but sadly died in the early hours of this morning (August 11).

Today, South Yorkshire Police have arrested two women, aged 44 and 35, on suspicion of murder. The pair currently remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Thomas Woodward, said: “We have now declared our investigations into this man's death a murder investigation and therefore the local community will see an increased police presence on Fraser Drive as we continue our enquiries.

“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, and therefore I would like to reassure the public that we have detectives from across the force working hard to piece together the circumstances surrounding what happened on Wednesday evening. We would encourage the public not to speculate, and to respect the privacy of those affected at this difficult time."

DI Woodward is asking for anyone who lives on Fraser Drive, or was in the area at the time, and may have heard or seen anything untoward to contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident number 1225 of August 9.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website - crimestoppers-uk.org - or by calling 0800 555 111.