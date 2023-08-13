A fundraising page and event has been organised to support the loved ones of ‘doting’ family man, Roger Leadbeater.

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help pay for the funeral of a hugely respected Sheffield man, who was killed while walking his dog.

Tributes to a "good, hard working and decent man" have continued to flood for Roger Leadbeater, who was tragically found with fatal injuries on Wednesday, August 9 while walking his "beloved" dog, Max, through a park off Shortbrook Close, in Westfield.

A GoFundMe page has now been launched for the family of Mr Leadbeater by fellow dog-walker Rebecca Stacey-Mitchell, who described him as an “amazing man, who was much loved by the community”. In less than four hours since being set up, it has already raised more than £400 of its £1,500 target.

The fundraiser reads: “Roger was a well loved member of our community, always walking with his beloved Max.

“A true loving, caring person, who absolutely doted on his family.

“This fundraiser will be used towards funeral costs, or a local memorial for Rogers family to be able to visit.”

Karl Taylor, a Westfield resident and organiser of Sheffield Allstars, a grassroots football club, has arranged a fundraiser day to take place next week, on Sunday August 20.

The event will take place at the park Mr Leadbeater often walked with Max, an area known locally as Shortbrook Field, off Shortbrook Close. A series of friendly football games will take place, as well as raffles, a bouncy castle, a food stall, and possibly a DJ.

Karl said: “We just want him to have the best send off possible. Everybody knew him because of his dog - he was always out with his dog, he was his best friend.

“He would always come down and speak to the kids and the coach of the football club. He was our number one supporter.

“He used to take his dog home when the kids were playing football, and he would come back with a football shirt on and stand there watching the kids play.

“At 74 years old, he was still working with children with special needs in Sheffield. He was so nice, you can’t put words to it.”

The event will take place from 11am and it will be cash only. All proceeds will go to Mr Leadbeater's family. If you would like to support the fundraiser day with raffle prizes, or activities, please contact Karl on 07564 377 658.