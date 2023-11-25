Meadowhall: All 15 exciting new stores and one 'experience' at Sheffield megamall in 2023
It also has some 'huge names' set to open in coming months
Meadowhall is riding high after being hailed the second best shopping centre in the country and this list of openings in 2023 only serves to prove it.
The megamall in Attercliffe has welcomed 16 ‘brands and experiences’ this year, while a further four moved to new units. It also launched a revamp of Park Lane, and gave it a new name, and has a string of big launches to look forward to next year including Sports Direct, Frasers and Zara.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’ve welcomed a whole host of exciting new brands and experiences since the beginning of this year and many of our existing stores have been refurbished or relocated so they can offer an even better shopping experience for our visitors.
“From iconic names like Dr Martens, to the UK-first Barbie experience, our long list of new additions this year really does have something for everyone!
“And looking ahead, we’ve got no plans to slow down, with some huge names set to open their doors in the coming months, including Sweaty Betty, Frasers and a brand-new Zara, as we continue to grow our amazing offering for shoppers in the region.”
New stores this year: Dr Martens, Footlocker, Fraser Hart, Next Beauty Hall, Slim Chickens, Popeyes, Mooch, Seasalt, Alexander Brown, Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience and a pop-up gift card shop.
Moves: HMV, Hobbs, Phase Eight, Accessorize.