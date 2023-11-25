It also has some 'huge names' set to open in coming months

Meadowhall is riding high after being hailed the second best shopping centre in the country and this list of openings in 2023 only serves to prove it.

The megamall in Attercliffe has welcomed 16 ‘brands and experiences’ this year, while a further four moved to new units. It also launched a revamp of Park Lane, and gave it a new name, and has a string of big launches to look forward to next year including Sports Direct, Frasers and Zara.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’ve welcomed a whole host of exciting new brands and experiences since the beginning of this year and many of our existing stores have been refurbished or relocated so they can offer an even better shopping experience for our visitors.

“From iconic names like Dr Martens, to the UK-first Barbie experience, our long list of new additions this year really does have something for everyone!

“And looking ahead, we’ve got no plans to slow down, with some huge names set to open their doors in the coming months, including Sweaty Betty, Frasers and a brand-new Zara, as we continue to grow our amazing offering for shoppers in the region.”

New stores this year: Dr Martens, Footlocker, Fraser Hart, Next Beauty Hall, Slim Chickens, Popeyes, Mooch, Seasalt, Alexander Brown, Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience and a pop-up gift card shop.

Moves: HMV, Hobbs, Phase Eight, Accessorize.

1 . Hobbs The Avenue - Upper Level. They say: "Statement shades. Expert tailoring. The finest of fabrics. Wherever life takes you, you know you can count on Hobbs London. From work to weekends to weddings, their exquisitely crafted collections fit around you. Whether you’re looking for casualwear, pin-sharp tailoring or premium occasionwear, elegance, sophistication and femininity are the cornerstones of every Hobbs piece." Photo Sales

2 . Accessorize High Street They say: " Our founder Peter Simon was inspired from a trip to Paris, where he discovered a small selection of stores selling fashion jewellery that customers could pick up, touch and try on while browsing. It was a new concept to London in the early eighties, and Accessorize soon changed the way we shopped for accessories." Photo Sales

3 . Barbie experience Global toy brand Mattel chose Meadowhall for its first UK venue to host the Barbie ‘You Can Be Anything’ experience. Opened in September, it gives youngsters and their families a chance to try out different careers in interactive zones, hosted by performers who 'immerse' visitors in some of the careers Barbie has on her long CV. Photo Sales