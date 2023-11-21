Meadowhall: Shopping centre is officially second best in country
Rival Westfield in London has 391 stores but 'only' 6,089 parking spaces
A new study of 20 of the biggest shopping centres has revealed that Meadowhall is officially the second best in the UK.
With 12,000 free parking spaces, more than 267 stores and restaurants, and an area of 1,500,000 sq ft, Meadowhall is second only to Bluewater in Kent, according to online car buying website cinch.
The Metrocentre in Gateshead is third, Lakeside in Thurrock, Essex, is fourth and the Trafford Centre in Manchester is fifth. Leeds does not feature in the top 20.
Westfield in Shepherd's Bush, London, has the most stores and eateries - 391 - but 'only' 6,089 parking spaces.
Seven of the centres offer free parking. St James Quarter in Edinburgh is the most expensive, a four-hour stay costs £14.
According to cinch, the top 10 Christmas shopping centres are:
Bluewater (Greenhithe, Kent)
Meadowhall (Sheffield)
Metrocentre (Gateshead, Tyne and Wear)
Lakeside Shopping Centre (Thurrock, Essex)
Trafford Centre (Trafford, Greater Manchester)
Merry Hill (Dudley, West Midlands)
Westfield London (Shepherd’s Bush, London)
Westfield Stratford City (Stratford, London)
Braehead (Renfrew, Renfrewshire)
centre:mk (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)