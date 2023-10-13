It was the 'posh end' until a string of closures - now its fortunes appear to be on the up

Meadowhall is renaming one of its malls and spending thousands on a rebrand to create a ‘more elevated shopping experience’.

Park Lane will be renamed ‘The Avenue’ and will be ‘reinvigorated’ with new furniture, plants, and ‘more modern’ store frontages and signs.

Image of the The Avenue, formerly Park Lane, at Meadowhall after a revamp.

The change comes as the mall prepares to shed its image as the quiet end of the megamall following a string of closures.

Sports Direct and Frasers are opening in the former Debenhams next year and Zara is moving into the old Top Shop, both units have been closed since 2021.

Meadowhall bosses also say ‘new additions’ are in the pipeline and set to join existing shops including The White Company, L’Occitane, White Stuff, Carvela and Kurt Geiger.

Park Lane at Meadowhall is being renamed and refurbished.

Its Mall Guide for Park Lane currently shows seven empty units downstairs and seven upstairs.

Meanwhile, the glass lift at the end of Park Lane is being shifted to the side to create a clear view down the mall, as part of the deal with Frasers Group.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: "I’m incredibly excited to share the plans we have for this area of the centre – our ambition for the space is big, and I know our visitors will be equally as excited for what’s to come."