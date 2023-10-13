News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall: Rebrand and new name for Park Lane as 'quiet end' turns a corner

It was the 'posh end' until a string of closures - now its fortunes appear to be on the up

By David Walsh
Published 13th Oct 2023, 05:15 BST
Meadowhall is renaming one of its malls and spending thousands on a rebrand to create a ‘more elevated shopping experience’.

Park Lane will be renamed ‘The Avenue’ and will be ‘reinvigorated’ with new furniture, plants, and ‘more modern’ store frontages and signs.

Image of the The Avenue, formerly Park Lane, at Meadowhall after a revamp.Image of the The Avenue, formerly Park Lane, at Meadowhall after a revamp.
Image of the The Avenue, formerly Park Lane, at Meadowhall after a revamp.
The change comes as the mall prepares to shed its image as the quiet end of the megamall following a string of closures.

Sports Direct and Frasers are opening in the former Debenhams next year and Zara is moving into the old Top Shop, both units have been closed since 2021.

Meadowhall bosses also say ‘new additions’ are in the pipeline and set to join existing shops including The White Company, L’Occitane, White Stuff, Carvela and Kurt Geiger.

Park Lane at Meadowhall is being renamed and refurbished.Park Lane at Meadowhall is being renamed and refurbished.
Its Mall Guide for Park Lane currently shows seven empty units downstairs and seven upstairs.

Meanwhile, the glass lift at the end of Park Lane is being shifted to the side to create a clear view down the mall, as part of the deal with Frasers Group.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: "I’m incredibly excited to share the plans we have for this area of the centre – our ambition for the space is big, and I know our visitors will be equally as excited for what’s to come."

He added: "Meadowhall is already in a great position with lots of amazing brands, but we’re always looking at ways we can give our customers even more to enjoy and experience. The transformation of this area of the centre comes at the perfect time, with the opening of the new Zara and Frasers concept stores on the horizon and even more to come."