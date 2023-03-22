News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall: Exciting jobs on offer as Dr. Martens and Sea Salt move in and Footlocker expands

Meadowhall is continuing its success by attracting two top brands - while one tenant is moving to a larger shop.

By David Walsh
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:50 GMT

Dr. Marten, famous for its ‘Air Wair’ footwear, and Cornish fashion company Sea Salt are advertising jobs on hoardings. Meadowhall bosses say they hope the newcomers will be open by the end of May.

Footlocker is moving to a unit treble the size of its existing one. It is set to open on April 14 and create 15 jobs, as well as moving the existing team, the firm says.

It comes as Zara is believed to be in talks to move to a bigger unit on Park Lane and Frasers is linked to the former Debenhams.

Footlocker is moving to a new unit treble the size of its existing one
Dr. Martens is advertising for a senior sales assistant for 20 hours-a-week but doesn’t state the salary. Sea Salt Cornwall is advertising for an assistant store manager on £27,000-a-year with perks including uniform allowance, 34 days holiday and 50 per cent staff discount. A supervisor is advertised at £10.71-an-hour for 32-hours-a-week and 31 days holiday.

Footlocker wants part-time salespeople and a full-time shift leader. No salary or perks are disclosed and both jobs involve potentially working ‘nights, weekends, and holidays’.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking for new brands and experiences to bring to the centre and we’ve got some great new additions lined up for the rest of the year. Our recent openings such as Clubhouse have already proven to be a hit with our visitors and we’re looking forward to confirming our latest additions in the coming months.”

Dr. Martens is advertising for a senior sales assistant on 20 hours-a-week but doesn’t state the salary.
Sea Salt Cornwall is advertising for an assistant store manager and a supervisor at its new Meadowhall shop.
Clubhouse bar, golf and bowling alley opened on Park Lane recently.
Footlocker is moving to a new unit treble the size. It is set to create 15 jobs, as well as moving the existing team.
