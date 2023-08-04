You Can Be Anything: The Experience will give visitors the chance to try out some of Barbie’s many careers.

Global toy brand Mattel has chosen Meadowhall as the first UK venue to host the Barbie ‘You Can Be Anything’ experience.

Opening its doors on September 30, 2023, the experience will give youngsters and their families a chance to try out different careers in interactive zones, hosted by performers who will immerse visitors in some of the careers Barbie has on her long CV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children will be able to get involved by becoming a pilot in the Barbie Dreamplane, learning about underwater life as a marine biologist, and designing their own Barbie outfit as a fashion designer.

Visitors can try out some of Barbie's many careers

Dedicated Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) sessions are also available, with reduced sound and music levels and a limit of 20 people in the space.

The zones, designed by the award-winning Bakehouse Factory, will be bright, colourful, and highly interactive.

Kate Statham, managing director at Bakehouse, said: “The Barbie brand is so much fun and so inspirational for young girls and boys – we’ve had a great time bringing this attraction to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With tickets costing up to £15, thousands of visitors are expected to head to the unique attraction which will remain at Meadowhall over the Christmas holidays, until January 7.

Darren Pearce, Centre Director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking for new experiences to bring to the centre that will continue to enhance our existing offering for visitors and look forward to welcoming the world’s best-known doll brand to Meadowhall.