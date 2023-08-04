News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
United cult heroes help launch 2023/24 away shirt with ‘classic’ theme
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Sheffield Meadowhall to host UK's first interactive Barbie experience

You Can Be Anything: The Experience will give visitors the chance to try out some of Barbie’s many careers.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST

Global toy brand Mattel has chosen Meadowhall as the first UK venue to host the Barbie ‘You Can Be Anything’ experience.

Opening its doors on September 30, 2023, the experience will give youngsters and their families a chance to try out different careers in interactive zones, hosted by performers who will immerse visitors in some of the careers Barbie has on her long CV.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Children will be able to get involved by becoming a pilot in the Barbie Dreamplane, learning about underwater life as a marine biologist, and designing their own Barbie outfit as a fashion designer.

Visitors can try out some of Barbie's many careersVisitors can try out some of Barbie's many careers
Visitors can try out some of Barbie's many careers

Dedicated Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) sessions are also available, with reduced sound and music levels and a limit of 20 people in the space.

The zones, designed by the award-winning Bakehouse Factory, will be bright, colourful, and highly interactive. 

Kate Statham, managing director at Bakehouse, said: “The Barbie brand is so much fun and so inspirational for young girls and boys – we’ve had a great time bringing this attraction to life.” 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With tickets costing up to £15, thousands of visitors are expected to head to the unique attraction which will remain at Meadowhall over the Christmas holidays, until January 7.

Darren Pearce, Centre Director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking for new experiences to bring to the centre that will continue to enhance our existing offering for visitors and look forward to welcoming the world’s best-known doll brand to Meadowhall. 

“We hope it will entertain, inspire, and educate families throughout Sheffield and beyond, and we cannot wait to see it come to life.” 

Related topics:YoungstersBarbieSheffield MeadowhallMeadowhallPerformers