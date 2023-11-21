The firm says the launch will 'pack a sugary punch'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A UK doughnut sensation is opening a flagship store in Meadowhall before Christmas promising ‘a bumper 500-doughnut giveaway’.

Project D is predicting huge queues when it opens in early December after the stunt attracted ‘droves of customers’ at launches in York and Nottingham.

Alex Watts of Project D at the new Meadowhall shop

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located next to Marks and Spencer, the Sheffield store will also sell Project D merchandise, such as hoodies and T-shirts, as well as coffee.

Max Poynton, co-founder and marketing director for Project D, said: “This is a really cool doughnut shop. It’s been so exciting to work on these amazing interior designs. People won’t be able to help being drawn to it.

“We chose Meadowhall as the venue for this flagship store partly because out-of-town shopping centres are flourishing - and we’ve already built a loyal base of customers in the Sheffield area.

“Our aim is to make our doughnuts and coffee more accessible, so they can be enjoyed by even more people. We’ll also be selling Project D-branded clothing and really cool accessories, as well as a wide range of seasonal products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the bright-pink branded store has been closely monitored by sweet-toothed shoppers while the refurbishment has been carried out.

Business has boomed since the firm was launched five years ago by school friends Max Poynton, Matt Bond and Jacob Watts.

Max said the Sheffield store represented the continuation of the company’s ‘jam-packed’ success story, despite having been forced to delay its expansion plans due to Covid.

“We had three stores prior to the pandemic but our plan for retail expansion was abruptly cut short,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now that business has boomed through online sales and pop-up events, our retail expansion plan is even bigger than before.”