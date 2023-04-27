The firm, famous for its ‘Air Wair’ footwear, is on Upper High Street in the megamall, selling shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and children. Its cult following was shown by more than 400 comments responding to the announcement on Meadowhall’s Facebook page.
The Star revealed the move last month, when DM was advertising for a senior sales assistant. It also has a longstanding store on Chapel Walk in Sheffield city centre.
Samantha Guy, head of stores northern Europe, said: “It's so exciting to be opening a new store in Meadowhall. As one of Yorkshire's leading retail destinations, the centre really stood out and we look forward to welcoming shoppers.”
Cornish fashion company Sea Salt was also advertising jobs last month ahead of opening in the centre. Meadowhall bosses said they hoped it would be open by the end of May.