News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sheffield man hospitalised in Germany after horror crash
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Meadowhall: Location of new Sports Direct and Frasers confirmed and whether shoppers can travel between them

A lot is happening on The Avenue - formerly Park Lane - in coming months

By David Walsh
Published 19th Oct 2023, 08:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Meadowhall has confirmed that Sports Direct will be on the upper level and Frasers will be on the ground floor when they open in the former Debenhams.

Frasers Group has taken the two-storey unit at the end of The Avenue - formerly called Park Lane - for two of its most famous brands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now it has revealed where they will be. It has also confirmed escalators within the former Debenhams will be brought back into use to allow shoppers to travel between them. The shops are set open next year. 

Most Popular
Sports Direct will be on the upper level of The Avenue.Sports Direct will be on the upper level of The Avenue.
Sports Direct will be on the upper level of The Avenue.

Meanwhile, initial works to move a lift in the centre of The Avenue have started, Meadowhall bosses have said. The relocation is at the request of Frasers Group which wants a clear view of its new shops along the length of the mall. It will be integrated into the new shop fronts.

Frasers department store will be on the lower level of The Avenue.Frasers department store will be on the lower level of The Avenue.
Frasers department store will be on the lower level of The Avenue.

As well as changing name, the street is having a revamp, with new furniture, plants, and ‘more modern’ store frontages intended to create a ‘more elevated shopping experience’. 

Meadowhall bosses say work has already started and will complete in 2024.

Related topics:Frasers GroupMeadowhallWorkFurniturePlants