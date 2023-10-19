A lot is happening on The Avenue - formerly Park Lane - in coming months

Meadowhall has confirmed that Sports Direct will be on the upper level and Frasers will be on the ground floor when they open in the former Debenhams.

Frasers Group has taken the two-storey unit at the end of The Avenue - formerly called Park Lane - for two of its most famous brands.

Now it has revealed where they will be. It has also confirmed escalators within the former Debenhams will be brought back into use to allow shoppers to travel between them. The shops are set open next year.

Sports Direct will be on the upper level of The Avenue.

Meanwhile, initial works to move a lift in the centre of The Avenue have started, Meadowhall bosses have said. The relocation is at the request of Frasers Group which wants a clear view of its new shops along the length of the mall. It will be integrated into the new shop fronts.

Frasers department store will be on the lower level of The Avenue.

As well as changing name, the street is having a revamp, with new furniture, plants, and ‘more modern’ store frontages intended to create a ‘more elevated shopping experience’.